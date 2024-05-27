Samuan Food Park brings together local food sellers

SASMUAN — A shoulder strip of the Dalan Baba in Barangay Santa Lucia here has been transformed into a food park.

Mayor Lina Cabrera said the place attracts people to savor local delicacies and appreciate the grand view of the vast fish ponds of the town.

Cabrera told Sun.Star Pampanga that she opened the new facility this year to provide a venue for locals to sell their food products.

The food park, which opened early this May to little fanfare, has been attracting locals and even people from neighboring towns, especially during the late afternoon.

The food park, which carries the slogan “Manyaman Keni”, features vendors selling local delicacies, cooked meals, grilled food, and ready-to-eat food.

A couple of concrete tables provide customers a place to eat and view the town’s vast pond area.

The area is a favorite stopover of local bikers and joggers.

“We wanted to have a place for food vendors to sell their products where there are people who can readily patronize them," Cabrera said.