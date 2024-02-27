San Fernando cityhood proponents recognized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando has recognized former officials and proponents who contributed to the transformation of the capitol town into a component city in 2001.

Dubbed "Recognition of Cityhood Heroes," teachers who stood their ground to protect the sanctity of the ballots cast in the local elections on January 30, 1980 were also honored.

This event is part of the ongoing 23rd Kaganapan celebration which culminated yesterday.

Leading the “Cityhood Heroes” roster were former mayor and congressman Dr. Jesus Reynaldo Aquino, who campaigned in Congress and the Senate for San Fernando’s cityhood.

The conversion of San Fernando as component city made Aquino the first city chief executive officer.

Former Congressman Oscar Rodriguez, who filed House Bill No. 9267 creating the City of San Fernando, was also lauded for his efforts.

Also conferred plaques of recognition were San Fernando Archbishop Emeritus Paciano B. Aniceto, Raymundo Pekson, Amado Santos, Engr. Michael Quizon, Jr., Iris Biliwang, Antonio Canlas, Lynn Tupe, Engr. Noel Tulabut, Jessie Quiwa, Engr. Renato Santos, Dr. Rolando Eric Domingo, Dennis Dizon, Danilo Garcia, Gisel Rivera, and Alex Adriano.

On January 6, 1997, Aquino and Senator Gloria Macapagal Arroyo launched the campaign for cityhood.

On April 27 of that same year, Rodriguez filed House Bill No. 9267 creating the City of San Fernando.

In 2000, then House Speaker Arnulfo Fuentebella and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel, Jr. signed the approved city charter of San Fernando on December 4 and 13 respectively.

The town officially became a component city on February 4, 2001, following the ratification of Republic Act 8990 in a plebiscite from the previous day, making it the 99th city in the Philippines.

Several public school teachers who represented the group of some 500 educators who protected the ballots during the local elections 44 years ago were recognized for their "struggle to fight for truth, justice, and democracy" to ensure fair local elections.

In 2021, by virtue of a resolution passed in 1984, the teachers were honored with a mural sculpture entitled "Ding Bayaning Talaturu," in honor of their heroism and legacy to San Fernando as "hero teachers".

The teachers also received cash incentives and free medical services from the City Health Office and City Schools Division.

Caluag said the teachers' sacrifices and triumph are worthy of emulation.

"Their stories of struggle and success are worthy of recognition, and these should be practiced by the present and next generations of teachers who play a vital role in keeping fair elections in the future," she said.