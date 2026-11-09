San Fernando LGU suspends pet crematorium operations

A pet crematorium in Barangay Panipuan in the City of San Fernando was directed by the local government unit (LGU) to suspend operations.

City government inspectors reportedly found that the firm is operating without a local business permit and violating several sanitation and environmental requirements.

The suspension order was issued by the Inter-Agency Lawful Business Operations Coordination Task Force following an inspection of Holistic Animal Doctor Crematorium.

The inspection came amid a recent controversy over the improper disposal of numerous dead animals that were supposed to undergo cremation.

The City Agriculture and Veterinary Office (CAVO) said it found no mass burial site within the said facility.

Animal remains were also reportedly found placed in labeled bags and stored in freezers and refrigerators before cremation.

The facility also maintained records of the pets’ names, identification numbers and collection dates to ensure proper identification, the CAVO added.

LGU inspectors found that the facility had two cremation machines, but only one was declared in the documents presented.

While the crematorium held a Permit to Operate from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) valid until March 2027, it lacked a separate business permit from the city government.

The City Health Office (CHO) flagged the absence of a sanitary permit, inadequate ventilation in the room used for cleaning animal remains, and the lack of required health certificates and personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), meanwhile, bared lapses in waste management, including the absence of a proper hazardous waste storage facility, improper segregation of waste and failure to present required environmental documents.

The owner was directed to submit the necessary documents and correct the deficiencies.

The concerned offices issued a Notice to Comply, Sanitary Order, Order of Payment and City Ordinance Violation Ticket.

Meanwhile, the task force also inspected Precious Loyal Pet Care Services in Barangay San Agustin, another establishment owned by the same proprietor.

Following the inspections, City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad led a meeting to discuss the findings and the need for clearer regulations on the handling, storage, transport and disposal of deceased pets.

The task force is set to submit its findings and recommendations to the Sangguniang Panlungsod, EMB and other concerned agencies to strengthen regulations governing pet crematoriums and related businesses.