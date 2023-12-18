San Luis farmers present practices for Taiwan mission

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Tabon San Jose Farmer's Association ( TSJFA) of San Luis town recently presented its farm practices to the Taiwan Technical Mission in the Philippines and the Department of Agriculture for Central Luzon.

The purpose of this activity is to highlight the projects and show the success that TSJFA has shown in growing good quality vegetables.

This program was attended by the Secretary of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Charles C. Li; Ambassador of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, Wallace Chow; and Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yu-Ping Lien who served as guests in said activity.

TSJFA Chairwoman Marlene Bernadino expressed her gratitude for the opportunity given to them by TTM and DA to be part of the Agri-cluster Consolidation and Cooperation Project since July 2022.

During the farm tour, the association showcased their vegetable crops such as beans, pechay, cigarillas, okra, upo, cucumber, chili, tomatoes, legumes, ampalaya, and eggplant.

While conducting the farm tour, they simultaneously explain the cropping techniques or cropping rotation that employed in planting vegetables for four cropping rotations that exist in their garden.