San Luis folks receive assistance from DSWD

Senator Lito Lapid led the distribution of financial assistance to hundreds of residents in San Luis town on Thursday.

Some 666 beneficiaries received P3,000 each under the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during an event at the San Luis Gymn.

Lapid said he continues to secure funding to help Filipinos, especially his fellow Kapampangans.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang tulong sa mga nangangailangan at ito rin ay pasasalamat ko na lalo na dito sa mga taga-San Luis sa patuloy din nilang suporta sakin,” Lapid said.

The senator added that aside from assisting Kapampangans, he is also extending help to Cebuanos affected by the recent earthquake.

Lapid said that his son, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, visited Cebu and Masbate to lead relief operations.

“Naghati kami ni Mark para marami at mabilis makapagbaba ng tulong. Nandun siya sa Cebu at Masbate, ako naman nag-Pangasinan at Pampanga. Ang Lingkod Lapid laging nakaalalay sa mga nangangailangan,” he said.

San Luis Mayor Jayson Sagum, who joined the senator during the event, expressed gratitude to Lapid for bringing the program to their municipality.

“Malaking bagay ‘yung tulong na dala niya. Actually ‘yung pumasyal lang siya dito sa San Luis, malaking bagay na sa amin, lalo na sa akin dahil nung nagsimula palang ako sa pulitika, siya na ang naging ama at idolo ko,” Sagum said.