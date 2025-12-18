San Simon Bridge targeted for completion by July 2026

The construction of San Miguel Bridge in San Simon is now targeted for completion by July 2026, the local government announced on Wednesday, December 17.

Acting Mayor Anne Canlas, together with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), inspected the bridge to assess the status of the project.

The San Miguel Bridge, which has been closed to the public since 2022, became controversial due to construction delay.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2024.

Once finished, the bridge is expected to reconnect Barangays San Miguel and Concepcion, as well as provide access for residents in nearby barangays in Apalit and Bulacan to San Simon.

Canlas said she is monitoring the construction to ensure its completion within the revised timeline.

“Layunin ng inspeksyong ito na masuri ang kasalukuyang kalagayan at progreso ng proyekto at matiyak na ang pagpapatupad nito ay alinsunod sa mga pamantayan, plano, at itinakdang iskedyul,” she said.

Meanwhile, residents are also urging the immediate completion of the Tulaoc Bridge in Barangay San Agustin.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since February this year, isolating several barangays from MacArthur Highway.

The closure of the town’s major bridges prompted residents to stage a protest in September this year.