San Simon exec held in contempt by Congress released

SAN SIMON -- The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) secretary of this town, who was held in contempt by the House of Representatives was released on Monday after an eight-day detention.

Secretary George Cariño was ordered detained by House Committee on Public Accounts Chairperson Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano on March 11.

The motion to cite Cariño in contempt was made by Sagip Partylist Representative Rodante Marcoleta for alleged refusal to answer questions relevant to the inquiry.

Cariño was questioned about the purported Certificate of Urgency, allegedly issued by San Simon Mayor Abundio Punsalan Jr., aiming for the immediate approval of an ordinance regarding land conversion.

Paduano ordered the ten-day detention of Cariño but the latter filed a motion for reconsideration which resulted in his early release.

The House Committee is conducting an inquiry into the actions of Punsalan for allegations of "illegal use and misuse of public funds, unauthorized land conversion, and procurement irregularities, undermining public trust and governance standards in violation of the 1987 Constitution and relevant laws."

The inquiry is pursuant to House Resolution No. 1503 filed by Senior Citizens Partylist Representative Rodolfo ‘Ompong’ Ordanes.