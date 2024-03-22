San Simon execs back in office after suspension

SAN SIMON -- Officials of this municipality returned to office yesterday after serving a six-month suspension.

Mayor Abundio Punsalan; Vice Mayor Romanoel Santos; and Councilors Randell Bondoc, Irene Dagdag and Irene Bagtas were suspended by the Department of Interior and Local Government on September 21, 2023 for simple neglect of duty and misconduct.

During his first day in office, Punsalan joined Governor Dennis Pineda during the distribution of financial assistance under the Emergency Cash Transfer program.

Pineda welcomed Punsalan and assured him that the provincial government will continue to implement programs for San Simon residents.

"'Yung coordination po namin sa San Simon tuluy-tuloy po at 'wag po kayong mag-aalala, hindi ko po papabayaan ang mayor ninyo," said Pineda.

Punsalan thanked Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda for continuously helping San Simon and its people.

The mayor also assured his constituents to provide programs that will benefit them and the town's economy.

"Mas sisipagan ko pa po, triple ang trabaho para mas mabilis po ang progreso sa ating bayan. Bukas po ang opisina ko para sa lahat ng Simonians," he said.

The mayor urged fellow local officials and the public to be united for the common goal of a more progressive municipality.

"Nandito na po ulit si Mayor JP at samahan niyo po ako para sa pag-unlad ng ating bayan," Punsalan said.

For his part, Vice Mayor Santos said their suspension served as a learning experience for him as a public servant.

"Dati kasi may nakaugalian na na practice sa council, pero ngayon dapat 'yung mga requirements at mga dokumento kumpleto na kapag may iaapply," Santos said.

Despite his suspension, the vice mayor said he did not stop public service, especially medical assistance to the poor.

Santos started his return to office by providing free blood chemistry testing to hundreds of residents at his farm in Barangay Sta. Monica.

"Ang unang bilin ni Nanay (Vice Governor Lilia Pineda), 'yung mga may sakit talaga kaya sila po ang inuuna. Ako naman po, opisina lang ang nawala pero 'yung serbisyo kahit nung suspended ako, dire-diretso," Santos said.