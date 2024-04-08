San Simon folks get TUPAD employment

SAN SIMON --- Some 1,000 residents here will be employed under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

The beneficiaries attended the orientation for the government employment program over the weekend.

Governor Dennis Pineda, Fourth District Congresswoman Anna York Bondoc- Sagum and San Simon Mayor Abundio Punsalan met with the beneficiaries who came from the town's six barangays.

The TUPAD participants are set to render service for 10 days.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) implements the project in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Tupad is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and unemployed indigents, according to the DOLE.

DOLE said each beneficiary will be provided protective clothing and headgear.

They will also get insurance coverage with the Government Service Insurance System covering the entire duration of their work program.