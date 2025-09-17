San Simon folks set protest against delayed road projects

A group of residents in San Simon, Pampanga are set to hold a protest on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Barangay Sto. Niño to denounce what they described as poor implementation of infrastructure projects in their town.

Concerned citizens have aired their frustration on social media over the simultaneous construction of vital roads and bridges in the town.

The residents said the projects have caused inconvenience and left their community virtually “isolated.”

Among the projects mentioned are the Tulaoc and San Miguel bridges, as well as ongoing road works in Barangay Sta. Monica.

The San Miguel Bridge, which connects Barangay San Miguel and Concepcion in Bulacan to the San Simon town proper, has been closed for widening since 2022.

Meanwhile, the Tulaoc Bridge, which links several barangays to MacArthur Highway, has been inaccessible since February this year.

Residents added that the only remaining alternate route, Manabak Road in Barangay San Isidro, is too narrow and accident-prone.

“Deng dalan e la mu kabud para keng transportasyun, bie ing miapektuan. Obra, pamagaral, emergency response at social safety net, at miyayaliwa pa,” Bhats Santos, a resident of the town, said.

(Road construction does not only disrupt transportation, it also affects lives, affecting work, education, emergency response, social safety net and more.)

Protesters are demanding for the immediate completion of the projects and accountability of those responsible for the construction delays.