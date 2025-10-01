San Simon mayor pleads "not guilty" in extortion case

San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. on Wednesday entered a "not guilty" plea to charges of graft and extortion before the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division.

Punsalan entered his plea during the arraignment and pre-trial for charges of violating Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code (robbery by means of extortion).

Punsalan’s legal counsel, Raymond Viray, stressed the mayor’s innocence.

“We respect the processes of the Sandiganbayan, that’s why we are here. We maintain the good mayor’s innocence and we will participate in this judicial process,” Viray said.

The case stemmed from an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Angeles City last August, where Punsalan and his aide were arrested for alleged extortion.