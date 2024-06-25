San Simon mayor suspended anew

SAN SIMON — Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan was slapped with another suspension on Monday, just three months after returning to the office from a previous suspension.

Governor Dennis Pineda signed the order placing Punsalan under preventive suspension for 60 days to ensure the ongoing administrative case against him proceeds without interference.

The administrative case originated from Punsalan alleged issuance of a Mayor's Permit to a local business without submitting the necessary requirements.

Punsalan received the preventive suspension order at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday (June 24), a few hours after he was joined by Pineda in distributing assistance to El Niño-affected farmers in Barangays San Nicolas and San Miguel, and the ceremonial opening of San Nicolas-San Pedro Bridge.

Vice Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos was instructed to assume the mayoral post during the effectivity of the suspension order.

Santos is the third person to serve as mayor of San Simon this year.

From September 2023 to March 2024, Councilor Ryan Viray served as acting mayor due to the suspension of Punsalan and Santos.

Punsalan then returned to the office but was suspended again after three months, allowing Santos to assume the position.

Acting Mayor for 60 days

Santos said he will focus on implementing programs that are ‘achievable and attainable’ within two months.

“Focus tayo dun sa mga basic services katulad ng pag-aasikaso sa may sakit. Kung kakayanin, bubuksan natin ‘yung infirmary namin na hindi nag-ooperate hanggang ngayon, kahit ultrasound, ECG, at blood chemistry lang,” he said.

He added that he will also look into the peace and order, waste management, and flood mitigation program.

Santos was joined by Sangguniang Bayan members, barangay chairmen and supporters when he officially assumed the post at around 5 pm on Monday.