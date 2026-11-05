San Simon municipal engineer arrested in CIDG entrapment

A municipal engineer in San Simon, Pampanga, was arrested after allegedly demanding ₱50,000 from a resident and threatening to have his warehouse closed if the money was not paid, police said.

The local government official was arrested at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4 at the Engineering Office inside the San Simon Municipal Hall.

The operation stemmed from an extortion complaint filed by a 43-year-old resident of San

Simon.

The operation was led by the Regional Special Operations Team of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 3.

The police unit was assisted by personnel of CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, San Simon Municipal Police Station and Regional Special Operations Group of Police Regional Office 3.

Authorities confiscated two ₱1,000 bills used in the operation, 48 pieces of boodle money, an acknowledgment receipt, an identification card belonging to Bonus and an iPhone.

The CIDG earlier stated on its its Facebook page that the arrest involved alleged violations of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, and Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The agency’s initial statement said the complaint involved excessive charges for the processing of a building permit and two Certificates of Non-Coverage (CNC) for a warehouse and apartment project.

The complainant had allegedly paid ₱80,000 under an agreed "package deal" before the engineer reportedly demanded another ₱50,000, or ₱25,000 for each certificate. |via Tristan Jingco