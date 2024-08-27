San Simon residents get assistance from Capitol

SAN SIMON — Some 1,400 residents in this town received cash and relief goods from the provincial government on Tuesday, August 27.

Governor Dennis Pineda and Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. led the distribution of assistance to residents of Barangay Sta. Monica and Sto. Niño at the Municipal Covered Court.

Each beneficiary received a rice pack and P2,000 financial assistance during the program.

Pineda said the “Kapitolyo to Barangay” initiative aims to make the programs of the provincial government more accessible to the people.

“Bumababa ang Kapitolyo sa mga bara-barangay para madala ang programa sa kanila and at the same time, pakinggan din ang kanilang mga pangangailangan,” the governor said.

Punsalan, who officially returned to office yesterday after a two-month suspension, thanked Pineda for his support to the people of San Simon.

“Napakagandang pagwelcome back sa akin ng programa para sa mga taga-San Simon kaya malaking pasalamat talaga sa Kapitolyo sa tuluy-tuloy at walang sawang suporta sa San Simon,” the mayor said.

He added that residents from other barangays in town will also receive the similar assistance in the coming days.

“Katulad ng serbisyo ng Kapitolyo sa mga barangay, hindi rin ako mapapagod na magtrabaho para sa mga San Simon. Babalik at babalik ako hangga’t gusto ng mga taga-San Simon,” Punsalan said.