San Simon students get free bags

SAN SIMON — Students in this town on Wednesday received free school bags from Acting Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos, in time for the opening of classes.

Santos said that around 8,000 school bags will be distributed to preschool and elementary students in the town.

The acting mayor said he wants to excite students with new items at the start of classes, while also easing the financial burden on parents.

“Ang mga bata mas excited kapag may bagong gamit kaya lang minsan, dahil sa hirap ng buhay ay hindi naman makabili ang mga magulang. Imbes na ibili ng bag, pambili nalang nila ng notebook o kung ano pang kailangan ng mga bata,” Santos said.

The acting mayor clarified that the allocation for the purchase of the schools bags were sourced from his personal funds.

“Hindi po ito galing sa munisipyo, wala pong pondo ng tao ang ginamit. May investor po na nagtiwala sa atin at sabi ko, ibigay nalang namin sa mga bata,” Santos said.

As vice mayor, Santos said he will push for an ordinance that will institutionalize the distribution of free school bags every year.

“Nakita natin ‘yung tuwa sa mga bata, pati sa mga magulang at teachers kaya gusto natin gawin ito every year. Kung may pondo naman ang munisipyo, pwede natin gawin katulad ng ibang mga city na nagbibigay din ng ganito,” Santos said.