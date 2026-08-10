Sandbagging ops starts as creek overflows in Minalin

Local officials immediately responded after the water level rose at the San Francisco River checkgate in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Minalin, Pampanga due to continuous rains.

Rainwater coming from the upstream areas of the Gugu and Pasig-Potrero Rivers aggravated the condition of the water channel.

In response, a joint sandbagging operation was carried out by the PSN Kalinisan Team, Pampanga PDRRMO, and officials and residents of Barangay Sta. Catalina and San Francisco 1, covering the area from the checkgate up to a Dialysis Center.

The local government said the situation is now under control, and no further overflow of the dike has been recorded as of the latest update.

However, local leaders said they continue to monitor the situation and urge the residents to remain cautious, as water levels may still rise due to runoff from higher-elevation areas.

The LGU also encouraged the public to remain alert and avoid spreading unverified information to prevent unnecessary panic.

Via Noel Celeste, CLTV36 News | Mayor Philip Siojo Naguit/FB