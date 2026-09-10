Sandigan pushes for speedy disposition of 26 flood control cases

Some flood control-related graft cases filed before the Sandiganbayan have already reached the defense stage in less than a year, a development senators said should strengthen the government’s push for swift accountability in corruption cases.

During the Senate hearing on the Judiciary’s proposed 2027 budget, Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg said the first batch of flood control cases filed by the Office of the Ombudsman on Nov. 18, 2025 is already moving through trial.

“The first of the flood control cases that was filed by the Honorable Ombudsman was in November 18, 2025. Of the first cases that were filed, they are already in the defense stage,” Econg told senators.

“That means that in less than a year, we are already in the defense side. So that’s pretty fast,” she added.

Asked by Senate President Win Gatchalian how many flood control cases had been filed with the anti-graft court, Econg said there were 26 cases involving senators and congressmen.

She said one case had been archived because an accused could not be located, while other cases with co-accused had proceeded to the defense stage.

Gatchalian said this means the public may see the resolution of some cases soon, subject to the presentation of evidence and the court’s disposition.

Econg said the cases may be resolved within the year if proceedings follow the rules on speedy trial, whether through conviction or acquittal.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said the progress of the cases is crucial as the Senate and other branches of government seek to restore public trust after the flood control controversy.

“People are waiting for actions. And I think in our quest for accountability, we are instituting reforms so that we would like to practice transparency because we want to bring back the trust of people in government,” Ejercito said.

Ejercito said the Sandiganbayan plays a central role in the campaign against corruption because accountability depends not only on filing cases, but also on ensuring that punishment is certain when guilt is proven.

“Yung (The) certainty of punishment at the speedy disposition of justice is very crucial in our fight against corruption and for our quest to reform the government,” he said.

Econg said faster trials also improve the chances of a fair and complete presentation of evidence because witnesses remain available and their recollection of events is still fresh.

She said delays could weaken cases when witnesses die, become unavailable, or are affected by outside pressures.

“That’s why the Sandiganbayan is actually pushing for speedy disposition of cases, especially the cases that are recently filed,” Econg said.

The anti-graft court also reported that its caseload had gone down to 525, from 1,229 in 2024, while its conviction rate improved to 82.48 percent this year.

“In 2021, one out of 10 gets convicted. But then now it has changed. We now have eight convicted out of 10,” Econg said.

Econg said the Sandiganbayan has also moved to reorganize its staffing pattern to become more responsive to new cases and dispose of them at the earliest possible time. (PNA)