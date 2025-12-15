Sandiganbayan upholds dismissal of cases vs Tumang

The Sandiganbayan has upheld its ruling dismissing the graft and malversation of public funds cases against former Mexico, Pampanga mayor Teddy Tumang and seven other officials.

In a resolution dated December 12, 2025, the anti-graft court denied the prosecution’s motion for reconsideration, which sought to overturn its September 3, 2015 ruling granting the demurrer to evidence filed by Tumang and his co-accused.

The prosecution argued that the court erred in finding the evidence insufficient, claiming the ruling was based on a “gross misapprehension of facts” and was “unfounded, speculative, or arbitrary.”