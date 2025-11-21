Santa Ana LGU urged to expand industrial zone

A businessman has urged the local government unit (LGU) of Sta. Ana town to expand its industrial zone to attract more investments and create more livelihood opportunities.

Rene Romero made the recommendation to Mayor Dinan Labung during the meeting of the Local Investments and Incentives Board, where he served as resource speaker.

Romero said expanding the town’s industrial zone would help support long-term economic growth.

He noted that the municipal government should update its Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) and increase its designated industrial area from the current 22 hectares to at least 100 to 200 hectares.

Romero said the present allocation is insufficient to accommodate agro-industrial facilities, logistics operations, fabrication shops, and light manufacturing firms.

The businessman cited Sta. Ana’s young labor force as a competitive advantage for industries seeking stable, long-term operations.

He said that the town’s location, near the City of San Fernando, Mexico, Arayat, Magalang, and Candaba, strengthens its potential as an investment hub.

The business leader even recommended the creation of an Investment Promotion Office to provide a clear “investment menu,” detailing identified industrial zones, allowable industries, land-use regulations, available utilities, and local incentive programs.

Romero said this will help investors determine suitable sites and understand government support.

The businessman added that predictable policies, efficient processing, and strong investor protection are crucial in sustaining economic activity and positioning the town as an emerging growth center in Pampanga.