Santa Ana mayor eyes balanced economic growth

Mayor Dinan Labung is pushing for balanced economic growth in Sta. Ana through the development of both industrial and agricultural sectors.

Labung recently met with businessman Rene Romero, senior fellow of the Pampanga Business Circle, to map out strategies for expanding the town’s economy while safeguarding its agricultural base.

The discussion focused on identifying areas for aquaculture and fisheries development, as well as potential sites for industrial parks.

Labung said the plan is designed to ensure that industrialization will not sideline agriculture, which remains a primary source of livelihood for many residents.

He also underscored the role of good governance in attracting investments.

The mayor reiterated that transparency and efficient public service are essential to build investor confidence.

Romero, for his part, reaffirmed his support for Labung’s programs aimed at providing more opportunities for the people.

Prior to the meeting, Romero shared insights at the town’s 2025 Local Investments Board meeting.