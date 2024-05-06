Santa Rita to hold Putiucan Festival

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Santa Rita de Cascia Parish, in partnership with the Santa Rita Town Fiesta Committee 2024, will be hosting this year’s Putiucan Festival on May 14 in honor of the town’s patron saint and the rich cultural traditions of this laid-back town.

The Putiucan Festival (Festival of Bees) is an event in honor of Santa Rita de Cascia whose popular attributes are roses and bees.

The festival features merry street dancing participated by young people and students.

This year, the organizers will be hosting a street dance competition and interpretative dance competition on May 14 starting at 3 PM around the town’s old processional route.

This year’s festival runs under the theme “Culturang Pacamalan, Tradisyun Papanatilyan, Capasalamatan cang Apung Dita.”

The festival is among the highlights of this year’s fiesta events. The town’s Feats Day falls on May 22, Wednesday.