Santa Rita town to hold Duman Festival Dec 5

The Municipality of Santa Rita, Pampanga will hold its Duman Festival 2026 on December 5.

The event will be featuring a heritage food fair, cultural performances and activities highlighting the town’s traditional delicacy.

The festival, organized in partnership with ArtiSta.Rita, carries the theme “Ing Tune Kayamanan” (Art is Wealth).

The Heritage Food Fest will open at 5 p.m., followed by the main program at 6 p.m.

Food stalls and alfresco dining areas will offer Kapampangan dishes and local delicacies Booths will showcase duman and other products made by local residents.

A highlight of the celebration will be a performance by ArtiSta.Rita, featuring the town’s religious and cultural traditions.

Launched in 2002, the annual festival draws inspiration from duman, a seasonal delicacy made by roasting and pounding unripe red glutinous rice known as lakatan malutu.

The process gives the rice its distinctive pale green color.

Traditionally produced at the start of the Christmas season, duman is closely associated with Santa Rita’s culinary heritage and local festivities.

The annual celebration has attracted local and foreign visitors, helping promote the town’s food traditions and local products.