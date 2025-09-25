Santo Tomas mayor denies “ghost” flood control project

“Walang ghost project sa bayan ko at ito’y hindi ko kailanman papayagan.”

This was the statement of Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo in response to reports alleging the existence of a ghost flood control project in the town.

Based on the transparency board displayed at the site, the project titled Flood Management Program – Construction/Maintenance of Flood Mitigation Structures and Drainage Systems: Construction of Flood Control Structures, Upstream Portion of Dalaquitan Bridge – Phase II started on April 14, 2025, with a target completion date of October 10, 2025.

However, reports indicate that as of September, the project has shown little progress.

In an exclusive interview with Sun.Star Pampanga, Sambo explained that construction works were suspended around July this year due to the rainy season.

Citing information from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III, the mayor said the project was only about 5 percent complete as of Wednesday.

“Ang sinabi nila sa akin, ang accomplishment nila ay mahigit 5% pa lang at ang nakokolekta ng contractor ay for mobilization pa lang,” he said.

Sambo added that he asked the DPWH to consider redesigning the project to make it more effective.

“Nasa one meter kasi ang taas ng dike, pero nag-request ako na itaas, minimum 1.5 to 2 meters para sana hindi na umapaw ang tubig mula sa ilog papunta sa aming bayan,” he explained.

The mayor suggested leaving the land side without sheet piles and redirecting the resources to extend the length of the dike.

“Nagkaroon na ulit kami ng coordination meeting with DPWH at in principle, pumayag sila. So ang mangyayari, mas hahaba at tataas ang height ng proyekto,” the mayor added.

Sambo also underscored the importance of the project, stressing that it will serve as a defense against overflow of water coming from the Abacan River.

“Tayo kasi dito sa Sto. Tomas, nilalabanan talaga natin ang baha. At para malabanan natin ang baha, dapat walang tubig mula sa ilog na papasok sa aming bayan. Nag-set up nga kami ng pumping stations pero kung papasok rin lang ang tubig, magiging walang kuwenta yung pumping stations namin,” he said.

The mayor also denounced what he described as “wrong reporting” on the project’s status.

He appealed to media to verify information with the proper agencies.

“Kung puwede lang, maghintay muna ng official statement sa status ng project mula sa DPWH para siguradong accurate ang reporting,” Sambo said.