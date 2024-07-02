Sari-sari store owners join DTI advancement program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Some 55 sari-sari store owners in Zambales province joined the store advancement program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The project aims to help micro, small, and medium enterprises grow into more resilient, innovative, and competitive entities.

Some 30 sari-sari store owners came from Iba, 22 in Castillejos, and one each from Olongapo City, San Antonio, and Palauig.

Dubbed “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo!”, the program covers four modules covering e-Level Up ang Online Marketing, e-Level Up ang Puhunan, e-Level Up ang Paninda, and e-Level Up ang Operations that will run until October 2024.

The program's first module, “e-level Up ang Negosyo,” leveraged digital technologies and solutions to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of sari-sari store operations.

Also part of the module is on how to set up a cashless payment system and establish digital services like cash-in and bills payment using various e-wallets.

Upcoming modules include “e-Level Up ang Online Marketing” - Equips participants with strategies to reach new customers and expand their online presence through digital tools (July 24); “e-Level Up ang Puhunan” - Explores digital products to manage finances and grow business capital (August 28);

“e-Level Up ang Paninda” - Optimizes product selection and caters to customer needs through digital applications (September 25); and“e-Level Up ang Operations” - Streamlines daily tasks and maximizes efficiency through digital solutions (October 23).

The program was launched on June 26, 2024 to empower over one million sari-sari store owners by elevating them through digitalization and sustainable business practices.

The program also offers a comprehensive range of support from DTI, including business name registration process and relevant consumer protection policies.

Sari-sari store owners can participate in the webinars by tuning in to the DTI Philippines Facebook page (fb.com/groups/tmelm) and YouTube channel or visit their nearest DTI Negosyo Centers to join the live stream.