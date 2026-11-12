Sasmuan folks struggle sans clean, potable water

Hundreds of residents in Sasmuan, Pampanga are reportedly struggling due to lack of clean and potable water.

The provincial government said it has deployed water tankers, a fire truck and a mobile water purification system to provide clean drinking water to residents affected by water quality problems.

The Capitol also delivered 1,500 water jerry cans to affected households following reports of unsafe water in several parts of the town.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified Barangays Sta. Monica and San Antonio as among the hardest-hit areas.

The PDRRMO said it is prioritizing the two places in the water distribution.

As of the latest report, some 370 jerry cans had been filled with clean water, while 250 empty containers had been distributed to residents.

The Capitol, together with the municipal government, also formed a technical working group to investigate the water problem and coordinate measures with the water utility provider.

Water distribution and refilling operations continue, the Capitol said.