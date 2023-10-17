Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other entities for the implementation of a project to save Pampanga River.

The program dubbed Adopt a River Program aims to encourage "government agencies, private sectors, communities, and organizations to take responsibility for the preservation of bodies of water in order to protect aquatic ecosystems."

The project includes the desilting of the downstream section of Pampanga River.

Adopt A River program brings together other chief executives from Bataan, Navotas, and Cavite.

The desilting program is part of the corporate social responsibility of SMC.

Pineda said the desilting will address the recurring flooding problems in Pampanga.

Majority of Pampanga's downstream waterways drain into the Pampanga River.

“Hirap na hirap pong lumabas yung tubig coming from the municipalities dahil silted po yung Pampanga river natin. Ang solusyon po talaga is malinis at madesilt po ito,” the governor said.

Pineda said the program will complement the national government's program in addressing the flooding in Pampanga's low-lying towns.

"This initiative not only highlights SMC’s commitment to nation-building but also showcases their dedication to environmental stewardship and the preservation of the country’s rivers, which have suffered from pollution and neglect due to human activities," Ang said.

"In one decisive move, we will clean up the Pampanga River. San Miguel is doing this as a public service at no cost to the Philippine government or taxpayers.

This initiative demonstrates our commitment to nation-building and makes a positive impact on people's lives," he added.

The DPWH has pledged its support by helping in the desilting operations with its facilities and equipment.

The project is set to start in 2024.