SB19 wins 4 awards at Star Awards for Music

Pinoy pop group SB19 dominated the 16th Star Awards for Music held recently at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

SB19 won for themselves 4 awards namely: Song of the year, Album of the year, Duo/Group Concert of the year, and Dance Recording of the Year.

OPM icon Gary Valenciano received the Life Achievement Award and Collaboration of the Year.

He collaborated with Gloc-9 for the song "Walang Pumalakpak".

Gloc-9 won the Rap Album of the Year for "Pilak".

Two major Awards were given to Juan Carlos -- the Male Recording Artist of the Year for the song "Ere" and Rock Album of the Year for his album "Sad Songs and Bullshit".