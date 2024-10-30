SB19 wins 4 awards at Star Awards for Music

Pinoy pop group SB19 dominated the 16th Star Awards for Music held recently at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City.
SB19 won for themselves 4 awards namely: Song of the year, Album of the year, Duo/Group Concert of the year, and Dance Recording of the Year.
OPM icon Gary Valenciano received the Life Achievement Award and Collaboration of the Year.
He collaborated with Gloc-9 for the song "Walang Pumalakpak".
Gloc-9 won the Rap Album of the Year for "Pilak".
Two major Awards were given to Juan Carlos -- the Male Recording Artist of the Year for the song "Ere" and Rock Album of the Year for his album "Sad Songs and Bullshit".
GMA news anchor Atom Araullo confirmed his relationship with a colleague.
The former ABS-CBN anchor is in a relationship with former rival network news anchor Zen Hernandez.
Atom has been known to be a private person. Prior to his confirmation, both of them remained mum about their relationship, despite being spotted together in several occasions.
They were spotted together at the August 2034 Paris Olympics. There were photos circulating when they were watching Miss Saigon in Paranaque City in April 2024. In October 2024, they were seen with friends in Hongkong for a quick vacation.
In Atom's recent interview, he did not directly mentioned Zen's name.
"Well, I like that she has her own dreams, she has her own life, she has her own career, and priorities.
"It's a great relationship. I feel like the reason why we work is because we support each other, and we let each other grow. And it's nice to have someone who understands my work," he said.