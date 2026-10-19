SBMA anticipates EV shipment increase

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it anticipates an increase in electric vehicle (EV) shipments in Subic Freeport.

“With its strategic location, well-established port infrastructure, and Freeport designation, Subic Bay provides significant opportunities for businesses involved in importing, exporting, distributing, and handling electric vehicles and related components,” said SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator

for Operations and Logistics, Ronnie Yambao.

The Port of Subic recently received a shipment comprising 80 brand-new hybrid vehicles and 20 fully electric vehicles (FEVs). This marks the first delivery of a renowned EV brand to the area.

These vehicles will be distributed to the consignee’s accredited car dealers within the coming weeks, the SBMA stated.

The consignee aims to increase shipments to over 500 units per week, exceeding 2,000 per month, with projected revenue of ?6.8 million monthly, it added.

Strategically located in Central Luzon, Subic Bay provides access to major commercial centers, industrial zones, and transportation networks across the Philippines.

Port facilities and surrounding logistics infrastructure position it as a key gateway for international vehicle shipments, including electric passenger cars, commercial electric vehicles, electric motorcycles, and EV components, the SBMA said.

For importers and distributors, the port offers comprehensive cargo-handling capabilities, warehousing, freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services to support the seamless movement of vehicles from overseas manufacturers to Philippine markets.

The state-run firm said the increasing interest in sustainable transportation is creating new opportunities throughout the EV supply chain.

The Freeport growth provide facilities for storage, inspection, inventory management, and distribution services. It also supports commercial fleet development by facilitating the supply of electric vans, utility vehicles, buses, and other fleet applications.

The SBMA said the Freeport can assist the EV components and battery industry by streamlining the movement of charging equipment, replacement parts, and related products, subject to applicable transport and safety regulations.