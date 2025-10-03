SBMA, BOC to regulate non-hazardous materials

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Subic has forged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to regulate the entry of recyclable non-hazardous materials inside Subic Bay Freeport.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and BOC-Port of Subic District Collector Noel C. Estanislao signed the MOU at the Corporate Boardroom of the Administration Building here on October 2, 2025.

“This agreement will not only ensure proper regulation of recyclable non-hazardous materials, but also enhance our shared efforts to safeguard our borders, protect the environment, and support legitimate industries within the Freeport,” Estanislao said.

The MOU states that the SBMA has formulated the Proposed Guidelines relative to the Admission of Non-Hazardous Materials, in line with the Freeport’s regulations.

It will also facilitate the admission of goods and operations in the recycling industry.

The MOU also provides that both agencies will coordinate to ensure the smooth, transparent, and efficient conduct of recycling operations, exchange of information on the recycling industry, and conduct of capacity building initiatives for SBMA and BOC personnel, as well as registered SBFZ recyclers, to ascertain understanding of guidelines.

A policy review will also be conducted to periodically assess its applicability and propose recommendations to address operational challenges, and changing circumstances.

Aliño expressed his gratitude to the BOC Port of Subic for its commitment to the program.

Recyclable non-hazardous materials are identified as common waste items such as paper, cardboard, metals (cans), glass (bottles and jars), and certain plastics (such as pet bottles) that generally do not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment, the SBMA said.

While generally safe, proper sorting and cleaning of these materials are essential to prevent contamination and ensure they can be processed for reuse, the state-run firm said.

It added that conserving resources and reducing landfill waste will benefit the environment.

Senior Deputy Administrator for Regulatory Amethya Dela Llana said that the Subic Bay has 12 companies in the recycling industry, with four other companies eyeing to set up their businesses inside the Freeport.

Dela Llana added that the SBMA regularly conducts Recyclables Collection Events (RCEs) and recycling initiatives to collect materials for recycling and upcycling.

The proceeds in the project support charities like ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation.

Prior to the MOU signing, a public hearing was held at the Subic Bay Yacht Club where locators were presented with Proposed Guidelines, Implementing Procedures, Liquidation reports, and Basis of Fines and Penalties in the Admission of Non-Hazardous Materials in the Freeport.