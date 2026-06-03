SBMA enforcers nab hit-and-run suspect

Law enforcers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) apprehended a person involved in a hit-and-run incident at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) tollgate in this Freeport on June 2, 2026.

The SBMA Law Enforcement Department (LED) said the SCTEX dispatcher reported a hit-and-run incident involving a gray Isuzu Crosswind with license plate no. NAI-8382, which caused damage to property at a toll gate.

As responders conduct hot pursuit operations against the vehicle, the LED received another complaint from the Flying V Gas Station along Argonaut Highway about a motorist leaving the fuel station without paying or gas-and-run.

LED’s Traffic Control Point No. 04 spotted the vehicle heading towards the Central Business District (CBD).

The division implemented CODE 130 (Close All Gates) to prevent the subject vehicle from exiting the Freeport.

During the hot pursuit along the stretch of Tipo Road, the suspected vehicle allegedly attempted to hit SWAT personnel and patrol units.

LED officers disabled the vehicle by shooting its tire. The suspect was eventually collared by SBMA security officers.

The suspect reportedly refueled his vehicle at Angono, Rizal, before heading to the Subic.

The report stated that the suspect refueled at Clean Fuel and did not pay the ₱1,430.25 bill.

The gas station owner tried to chase the vehicle, but the driver allegedly sped towards McDonalds Aurora and even hit a motorcycle. | via SBMA Media Production