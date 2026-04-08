SBMA generates P1.77B port revenue in 2025

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it has generated P1.77 billion revenue from port operations in 2025.

The agency said this reflects steady growth driven by the port's strength and resilience as a logistics and trade hub in the Southeast Asian region.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said the P1.77-billion revenue in 2025 is 4.2 percent, or P71.7 million, higher than the 2024 record P1.7 billion.

He added that the Seaport Department generated P1.47 billion of the total, followed by the Airport Department with P182 million, and the Trade Facilitation and Compliance Department (TFCD) with P125 million.

“Our 2025 port revenue performance demonstrates how Subic Bay continues to thrive despite global economic uncertainties. This achievement highlights our modern infrastructure, efficient processes, and strong public-private partnerships,” Aliño said.

The SBMA port revenues have already increased by 13 percent at P113.7 million in January of 2026 on a year-on-year comparison with P100.4 million in January 2025.

Of the P113.7 million earned in January, P97.7 million came from the Seaport Department, P5 million from the Airport Department, and P11 million from TFCD.

Aliño said that some of the factors that fueled the growth include a 52 percent increase in SBMA share collections primarily due to a surge in non-containerized cargo handling.

He added that this includes rice (up 484 percent), corn (230 percent), wheat (48 percent), and soya (3 percent).

Another factor is the 59 percent increase in vessel charges and 38 percent growth in cargo charges.

Non-containerized cargo volumes grew by 47 percent, with imported petroleum products up by 46 percent. This was accompanied by a 17 percent increase in foreign ship calls, totaling 149 additional vessel arrivals.

Aliño assured that the SBMA remains committed in port modernization, digitalization, and sustainability initiatives.

“Our vision is to sustain this momentum and position Subic Bay as a leading port in Southeast Asia, enhancing national economic development and global trade connectivity,” Aliño said.