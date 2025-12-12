SBMA named FOI champion

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is this year's Freedom of Information (FOI) champion.

The agency was recognized for supporting citizen access to public records, enables monitoring of government performance, and encourages informed community participation.

SBMA stood out among government-owned and controlled corporations during the FOI Awards 2025, themed “KALIKASAN: Knowledge Access for Local and International Key Actions on Sustainability, Accountability, and Nature.”

Randy Canlas, SBMA FOI Receiving Officer, was also honored as one of the country’s Best FOI Receiving Officers for efficient processing of information requests.

The awards program highlighted the role of open information systems in environmental governance and sustainable development.

The annual FOI Awards recognizes agencies and individuals that advance the public’s right to information under the national FOI Program.

SBMA Chairperson and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said the citation reinforces the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency.

“It is a meaningful affirmation of the agency’s commitment to openness, proactive information sharing, and active public engagement,” he said.