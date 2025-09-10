SBMA posts P1B revenues

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it has generated a revenue of P1.023 billion from January to July of 2025.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator (SDA) for Port Operations Ronnie Yambao said the amount accounts for a 4.8 percent increase compared to the P976-million revenue recorded during the same period in 2024.

Yambao added that the revenue is attributed to the 18 percent increase in importation of containerized cargoes of assorted food products and agricultural products, as well as a 2.6 percent increase in exportation of containerized cargoes.

He also noted the increase in cargo handling services due to the surge of non-containerized cargo (dry bulk) such as rice, which is up by 437 percent, and timber, which is up by 18 percent.

It also includes SBMA shares from joint venture partners, cargo handling, and miscellaneous tariff adjustments, as well as efficient management of port operations.

By the end of the year, the agency is projecting P1.75-billion revenue earnings, which is 2.77 percent higher than P1.706 billion earned in 2024.

“This will be realized by the policies approved by the SBMA Board of Directors, increasing trade volume growth through aggressive global and domestic marketing campaigns and creating alliances with local and international ports around the world,” Yambao said.

The SBMA Port Operations has committed to generate ?3 billion in revenues by 2030, and ?10 billion by 2050.

The agency said it is taking advantage of the national government’s thrust to bolster high-impact investments through the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) by port expansion projects and other Green Initiatives.

“In fact, the Government has already appropriated P100-million budget to procure Shore Power Connection Facility in this premier port, coupled by the DOTR’s aggressive support in the implementation of the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway Project with the assistance of the USAID and other financing institutions,” he added.