SBMA joins SCS Arbitral Award with water salute

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) joined the nationwide commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award on Sunday by staging a symbolic maritime water salute involving 28 vessels in Subic Bay.

The state-owned firm said the event reaffirmed its support for the rule of law and the country's maritime interests.

Held at 10:00 a.m. infront of SBMA Administration building, the activity featured six tugboats performing a synchronized water salute while a total of 28 participating vessels sounded their horns simultaneously in a symbolic tribute marking the landmark international ruling.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Operations Ronnie Yambao said the activity was conducted in response to the initiative of the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns.

"The water salute is symbolic. It is SBMA's way of joining the nation in commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Arbitral Award. It represents our deep respect and goodwill in recognizing this important milestone in our country's maritime history," Yambao said.

He added that the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns spearheaded the nationwide observance and invited SBMA to participate.

Upon receiving the directive, SBMA's Seaport Department immediately coordinated with maritime stakeholders to organize the event.

"Our Seaport team worked closely with various maritime partners and successfully gathered 28 participating vessels for today's commemoration," Yambao said.

The participating fleet included eight Philippine Navy vessels, two United States Navy ships, three MARINA-accredited vessels, tugboats, and several commercial cargo ships that voluntarily joined the activity in solidarity with the national observance.

Yambao emphasized that SBMA's participation reflects the agency's commitment as a government-owned and controlled corporation and one of the country's premier port authorities to support national initiatives that uphold international maritime law.

He added that SMBA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño underscored the importance of respecting the rules-based international order and reaffirming the Philippines' commitment to the peaceful and lawful use of its maritime domain.

"As a government-owned and controlled corporation and as a port authority, SBMA stands with the national government in supporting initiatives that uphold maritime law and reinforce our commitment to a rules-based international order," Yambao said.

The simultaneous sounding of ship horns and water salute formed part of coordinated commemorative activities held across the country marking the 10th anniversary of the landmark arbitral ruling, which reaffirmed the Philippines' maritime entitlements under international law.

The event also highlighted the cooperation among government agencies, the maritime sector, and international partners in promoting peace, stability, and respect for the rule of law in Philippine waters. (Press Release)