SBMA remits ₱820-M to national government

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it has recently remitted ₱820 million in dividends to the national government.

With this, the state agency said it contributed a total of ₱1.31 billion in combined dividends and income taxes for 2025.

The dividend turnover was made during the Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) Day at Heroes Hall in Malacañang Palace.

The SBMA said this highlighted its role in supporting the government’s fiscal program while sustaining investments in the Subic Bay Freeport.

Despite the decline in dividend remittance, SBMA attributed the adjustment to the implementation of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, which significantly increased the agency’s corporate income tax obligations.

Beginning in 2024, SBMA became subject to a 25-percent corporate income tax, replacing the previous 5-percent tax imposed under its former fiscal framework.

Consequently, the agency said its income tax payments surged to ₱489 million in 2025, nearly four times higher than the ₱130 million paid in 2023.

SBMA explained that the CREATE law also expanded allowable tax deductions, reducing taxable income and the amount available for dividend declaration.

Despite this, the SBMA said its overall remittance to the national government remained robust, demonstrating its financial strength and contribution to the country’s economic agenda.

SBMA Chairman and

SBMA Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said the authority remains focused on balancing its fiscal responsibilities with its mandate of attracting investments, generating employment, and developing the Subic Bay Freeport into a globally competitive investment destination.

“While the CREATE law has changed the way government revenues are generated from SBMA, our contribution to nation-building remains substantial. Our strong financial performance reflects prudent governance, operational efficiency, and the resilience of the Subic Bay Freeport as a premier investment hub. We will continue pursuing strategic investments, expanding economic opportunities, and creating an environment where businesses can thrive while ensuring that government receives its fair share of revenues,” Aliño said.

The SBMA said it continues to implement investment-driven initiatives, improve port and logistics infrastructure, and strengthen ease-of-doing-business programs to attract more domestic and foreign investors.

It added that these efforts are expected to expand locators’ investments, create quality employment, boost exports and trade, and generate sustainable revenues for the national government.