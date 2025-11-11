SBMA tests e-buses in Subic Freeport

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) conducted a dry run of electric buses within the Central Business District of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone with no fares collected from passengers during the testing period held on November 3 to 9, 2025.

The state-run firm said the dry run seeks to assess the performance of the electric buses under actual passenger conditions and ensure operational readiness ahead of the full implementation of the Pure Battery Electric Bus (PBEB) project.

Currently, four e-buses are deployed along the freeport's Central Business District route to test charging capacity, route efficiency, and passenger comfort.

SBMA Deputy Administrator for Corporate Communications Armie Llamas said the week-long trial is an opportunity for the agency to evaluate the efficiency, functionality, and support systems needed for the e-bus operations.

The agency said it received 10 e-buses in May 2025 -- one was tested with members of the SBMA Board prior to the dry run.

Under the PBEB project, SBMA said it has allocated ₱10 million for the construction of new bus stops and the rehabilitation of existing ones.

A total of 58 bus stops will be installed throughout the Freeport—eight in the CBD, 16 in the Cubi area, six near theme parks, 18 in the Binictican Housing area, and ten in the Kalayaan Housing area.

The completion of these facilities is targeted by December 2025, the SBMA said.

The state-owned firm added that the initiative is part of its ‘Race to Carbon Neutrality’ campaign, which includes other sustainability efforts such as the ₱250-million Carbon Neutral Port project that provides shore power connections for vessels docking in Subic.