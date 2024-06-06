SBMA to celebrate Arbor Day

CLARK FREEPORT--The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is all set to celebrate Arbor Day this month.

The agency dubbed the event “Kanian Tiawon, Kanina Bi-ag, Kanian Bi-ay” which means Our Forest, Our Home, Our Life.

The SBMA Ecology Center initiated the activity expected to be participated by locators with numerous environmental activities inside Subic Bay Freeport.

Regulatory Group Head and Ecology Center Manager Amethya Dela Llana-Koval said the celebration also aims to improve the security and appearance of the Laywa Reforestation Site.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño urged company officials, employees, residents, as well as government employees to take part in the Arbor Day Celebration.

“Giving back to Mother Nature is a responsibility of each and every one of us. Join us and be a part of this celebration and protect Mother Nature from deforestation,” Aliño said.

The week-long Arbor Day celebration will start on June 24 at the Harbor Point Ayala Mall with the “Muling Pagbabalik: Opening Ceremony."

This will be followed by the “Haati na akyo nabyay ha dyikot” or “Dito na ako nabuhay sa gubat” Exhibit that will run from June 24 to June 28 at the said area.

The SBMA Ecology Center will also conduct the Tiawon Talks: Arbor Day Lectures from June 25 to June 27. This will be capped with the Magtanum kitamo: Subic Bay’s Arbor Day on June 28 at the Laywa Reforestation Site in Sitio Pastolan, Hermosa, Bataan.

Arbor Day is an activity mandated by Republic Act 10176, or the “Arbor Day Act of 2012.”