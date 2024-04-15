SBMA to help parolees, probationers get jobs

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Parole and Probation Administration (PPA), recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that supports the reintegration of probationers, parolees, and pardonees into the workplace.

PPA is an agency under the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The MOA was signed by SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and DOJ-PPA Administrator Bienvenido O. Benitez Jr., at the SBMA Corporate Boardroom.

Aliño said the workplace reintegration program is a "silver lining" for those who were deprived of liberty to be part of the social mainstream again.

“If you are a parolee, probationer or pardonee, people will tend to look down on you because of the social stigma from your past actions. I honestly think though, that they should not be denied their right to work and provide financial support to their families,” he said.

Benitez thanked SBMA for supporting the program.

SBMA is the first among the government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) that supported the project.

He lauded the efforts of the SBMA Labor Department, led by Melvin Varias, for being instrumental in the realization of the program.

The SBMA and the DOJ-PPA will jointly monitor and evaluate the Workplace Reintegration Program.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Support Services Ramon O. Agregado said their agency is more than willing to help the "clients" get employment.

“For our part, we will facilitate the endorsement of potential and qualified clients through a Register of Eligibles (ROEs) to Subic Bay Freeport Zone locator-companies under the Workplace Reintegration Program,” he said.

Agregado added that the SBMA will provide a quarterly update to the DOJ-PPA on the program.

Benitez said the DOJ-PPA also plans to propose the program to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC).