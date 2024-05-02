SBMA to host Subic Bay Asia Triathlon Cup 2024

CLARK FREEPORT — The world’s top triathletes are set to compete at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Subic Bay on May 4-5, 2024.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said “top Filipino triathletes Kim Mangrobang and Fer Casares will go up against the top triathletes of the world this coming 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay elite division.”

He added that six-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Mangrobang and 2023 men’s elite champion Casares will compete alongside other fellow Filipino triathletes such as Raven Alcoseba, Erika Burgos, Josh Ramos, veteran John Chicano and Kira Ellis.

“So expect an exciting weekend this May as these top Filipino athletes will compete in the Elite Men and Elite Women of the SUBIT 2024 on its 31st year here,” Aliño added.

The official revealed that 16 countries will take part in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic, including from Iceland, Japan, Australia, Taipei, Canada, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa and the Philippines.

Organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines and in cooperation with the SBMA, Subic Bay Freeport will be the venue for the said event.

Aliño said that Subic Bay Freeport will cheer for the Filipino athletes as they compete against the best contenders in the world.

“We want them to feel that we are proud of them representing our country,” he added.

The event is presented by NTT and Asia Triathlon and is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission Asian Center for Insulation, Standard Insurance, Gatorade Philippines, Western Guaranty Corporation and Fitbar, along with hotel partners Subic Grand Harbour Hotel and Subic Travelers Hotel.