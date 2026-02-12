SBMA to release P158.9M revenue shares for 8 LGUs

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has earmarked P158.9 million in revenue shares for eight local government units (LGUs) around Subic Bay Freeport.

These came from the businesses inside the in the second semester of 2025.

The funds are expected to help LGUs improve basic services and implement programs on disaster preparedness, health, education, and community safety.

Olongapo City will receive the largest share at P36.73 million, followed by Subic town in Zambales with P23.95 million, and Dinalupihan town in Bataan with P19.99 million.

San Marcelino town in Zambales will receive P19.14 million; Hermosa town in Bataan P17.06 million; Castillejos town in Zambales P14.44 million; Morong town in Bataan P14.09 million; and San Antonio town in Zambales P13.5 million.

The shares will come from the five-percent taxes paid by locators inside the freeport.

Collections are made from January to June for the first semester and from July to December for the second semester.

SBMA Chairperson and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said the LGUs' revenues increased, compared with P143.17 million released during the same period last year.

"The revenue shares will be computed based on three factors: 50 percent population, 25 percent land area, and 25 percent equal sharing among the recipient LGUs," the SBMA official added.

In August 2025, SBMA released P197.85 million for the first semester.

With the upcoming second-semester allocation, total revenue shares for LGUs in 2025 will reach P356.74 million.

Revenue shares are scheduled to be released every August for the first semester and every February of the following year for the second semester.