Scavengers get financial aid

More than 1,500 scavengers from various towns in Pampanga received financial assistance and rice from the provincial government.

Provincial officials recognize the contribution of this group of workers to the environmental protection and solid waste management efforts.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the distribution of P2,000 cash rice to each beneficiary.

The provincial government said scavengers play a vital role in waste segregation and cleanliness in communities across Pampanga.

Also present during the activity were First District Board Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili; 2nd District Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon, Claire Lim and Sajid Khan Eusoof; and 4th District Board Member Kaye Naguit.