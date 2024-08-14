Scavengers get P2K each from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), distributed financial and food assistance to some 1,486 scavengers during an event at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, Tuesday, August 13.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, along with Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon, Cherry Manalo, and Claire Lim, led the distribution of P2,000 to each beneficiary.

The program aims to supplement the meager income of the workers.

The provincial government also distributed food packs and hosted a free medical mission for the beneficiaries through the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care program.

The scavengers also availed of free medicines and checkups.

The provincial government has been supporting scavengers through medical missions, livelihood programs, and financial assistance.