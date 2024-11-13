Scavengers, OFWs get livelihood assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) led the distribution on Monday, Nov. 11 of livelihood assistance to different sectors at the Capitol grounds.

The event included the distribution of some P40,000 worth of assistance to various associations of Pampanga scavengers.

The associations received weighing scales and push carts through the Nego-Kart (Push Cart) and Bicycle with Side Car for Dole Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

Two associations of Overseas Filipino Workers from Guagua and San Simon also received some P100,000 each worth of assistance for a startup rice-selling business.

The distribution was led by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda; Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Eusoof, Lucky Labung, Pol Balingit, Cherry Manalo; Lawyer Claire Lim, John Carlo Cruz and officials of the DOLE.