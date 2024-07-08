Scavengers receive help from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Some 300 scavengers living near a dumpsite in Barangay Maliwalu, Bacolor town received food packs containing rice, canned goods, and corned beef from the Capitol.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda sent Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab to distribute the aid and visit the residents.

The initiative, supported by personnel from the Pampanga Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), is aimed to assist the scavengers and their families.

The provincial government has been supporting scavengers through medical missions, livelihood programs, and financial assistance.