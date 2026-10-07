School exec airs side on dog abuse issue

An individual linked to allegations of animal cruelty, involving a dog at a school in Angeles City, has given his account of the incident.

In an interview with Noah’s Ark Dog and Cat Shelter, the individual said he moved an overturned container to temporarily contain the dog and clear a path for students.

He said he later lifted the container to allow the dog to get out. The animal then ran away, he added.

A video circulating on social media showed a man hitting a dog inside a school.

The school has reportedly initiated an inquiry into the matter.

No final findings have been reported as of this writing and the current condition of the dog remains unconfirmed.

Residents, with firsthand information about the incident, are urged to coordinate with local authorities. |via Tristan JIngco