School gets armchairs made from seized wood

The Sto. Niño Elementary School in Magalang town received 50 armchairs made from wood seized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The donation was made possible through the Adopt-A-Eskwela program of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Pampanga.

The chairs were made from 6,197.50 board feet, or 14.62 cubic meters, of logs that were confiscated from previous operations.

“We are proud to turn enforcement outcomes into opportunities for education and growth,” DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said.