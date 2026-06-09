School opening in CL generally peaceful

The opening of classes in Central Luzon on Monday was generally peaceful and orderly.

This was reported by Brigadier General Jess Mendez, Director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Mendez saidthat there were no major incidents recorded during the first day of classes in the region.

Mendez earlier announced the deployment of more than 3,500 police officers throughout Central Luzon as part of the security preparations for the opening of schools.

The deployment was carried out under Oplan Balik Eskwela 2026 of PRO3.

The police presence aimed to ensure the safety and security of both students and teachers.

Mendez said police officers monitored a total of 4,376 public and private schools across the region.

Police Assistance Desks, mobile patrol units, and foot patrol teams were stationed in and around school premises.

Mendez led the inspection of several schools in the region to assess the security situation.