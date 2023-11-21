Schools get special patents through Capitol Taskforce

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Schools with no legal titles would soon be a thing of the past as a multi-government taskforce led by the Provincial Government of Pampanga is moving to cover untitled public schools here under special patents.

Five new schools received their special patents yesterday in ceremonies held at the Capitol through the help of the task force.

These schools include San Juan Elementary School in Guagua, Sta. Teresa 1st Elementary School in Lubao, Guillermo Mendoza National High School in Betis, Guagua, and Lanang and Mandasig Elementray Schools in Candaba.

The issuance of special patents was made possible through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order 2015-01 dated March 4, 2015 or the guidelines for the processing and issuance of special patents for public school sites under Republic Act (RA) 10023 and Section 4 of RA 10023.

The task force is composed of the Provincial Government of Pampanga, DENR, the Department of Education (DepEd), Registry of Deeds among others.

The TF is chaired by Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Education Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab.

The move to process the special patents of the school sites under DepEd was initiated by Pineda Cayabyab during a meeting with the Division of Pampanga’s education program supervisors who have raised issues regarding some school sites that they are facing eviction, encroachment, and legal conflict from other claimants of their properties.

The lady lawmaker said that more than 200 school sites are still not titled under the name of DepEd.

More than 100 school sites are still under the name of previous owners or donors.

Board Member Pineda had moved to address the issue by urging Gov. Dennis Pineda to create a task force that would address the woes of all school sites in Pampanga by helping them secure special patents. Pineda-Cayabyab, through her committee, had also moved to mediate in the issues of some school sites with pending issues with other claimants.

There are currently 61 school sites under the name of DepEd.