Sea turtle hatchlings released in Baler coast

More than 170 green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) hatchlings have been released along the coast of Sitios Diguisit and Dicasalarin in Barangay Zabali, Baler, Aurora, following intensified conservation efforts involving the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Maria Aurora, the Baler municipal environment office, and local beach resort operators.

DENR Maria Aurora community head Marivic Santos reported that the hatchlings were found in separate clutches within the Aurora Watershed Forest Reserve (AWFR) before releasing them to their natural marine habitat.

“Through the ecological functions of green sea turtles, they contribute to nutrient cycling, support marine biodiversity, and help sustain productive coastal habitats. Thus, protecting their nesting sites and ensuring the safe return of these hatchlings to the sea contributes not only to the conservation of the species, but also to the overall health of the marine ecosystem,” Santos stated.

The DENR said its personnel conducted an information, education, and communication campaign among residents, resort owners, and fisherfolk in the barangay to increase their awareness on proper marine turtle handling, reporting sightings and nesting activities, and protecting marine turtle nests and habitats.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said that marine turtle conservation requires more than government intervention.

“The active participation of communities, coastal residents, resort owners, fisherfolk, and other stakeholders is vital to ensuring the continued protection of marine turtle nesting sites and populations,” Pablo said.

“Every protected nest, every timely report, and every act of responsible stewardship contributes to giving these threatened marine species a better chance of survival,” he added.