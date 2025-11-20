Sec. Go’s DOF Appointment

He was one of us in media.

Yes, probably unknown to many that new Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go was once a business reporter of The Manila Times in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was also the editor-in-chief of The Guidon, the official student publication of Ateneo De Manila University.

Surprise I am not as media practitioners – individually and collectively – are ecstatic about his appointment. The Pampanga Press Club has posted a welcome message in its FB Page. Tony Lopez has written a comprehensive column in Philippine Star, narrating his glowing achievements as Special Assistant to the President on Investments and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) and as a property development expert in the private sector. The veteran media man described his appointment last November 17 as “brilliant move and a masterstroke” on the part of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The business sector is equally elated too.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), this early, has issued a statement welcoming Go’s new post as DOF Secretary, along with the appointment of his predecessor Ralph Recto as the new Executive Secretary and new BIR Commissioner Charlie Mendoza.

Locally, the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PamCham) is the very first among the regional business chambers to welcome Go’s appointment. PamCham President Atty. Paul Yusi just knows not just his PR but how important the appointment of a tested business and government leader vis-à-vis the need to level the playing field for big time investors and micro and small to medium entrepreneurs. This, FDG (as he is also called) has achieved in the passage of CREATE More law (Republic Act 12066).

The SAPIEA reported that there has been P1.9 trillion worth of investment commitments last year. Sec. Go’s latest exploits include the waiver of tariffs on some agricultural products to the US which used to stand at 19 percent. This represents half of the US14.5 billion exports to the US, according to Lopez. This is more than just a huge accomplishment. This is saving an industry sector. This is buoying up the country’s economy.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the leading investment promotion agency that is primarily tasked to oversee the developments inside Clark, John Hay, Poro Point and Bonifacio Global City, is a vital cog in Philippine economic development.

The BCDA has always made sure that its investment focus are in alignment with that of SAPIEA. The two agencies have always shared the same goals: create real economic value from government assets, keep systems disciplined, and push investments that translate into jobs.

I have witnessed the symbiotic relationship both as member of media and as someone who has kept a tab on the investment opportunities they create.

I have seen how the tasks of the two agencies complement each other. BCDA builds the platforms for growth on the ground. The SAPIEA shapes the wider fiscal and investment environment that allows those platforms to perform.

This is what is achieved when agencies especially their heads complement each other. Sec. Go and BCDA President Jake Bingcang are comfortable with each other and have rowed to the same direction (read: to progress)

Forgive me Pres. Jake but given the portfolio that (widely recognized as PH Investments Czar), Sec. Go has always brought with him, methinks that your GQ looks need some sprucing up. Pareho naman kayong pogi, yun nga lang mas good looking ang boss FDG natin.

BCDA’s record shows the impact of this alignment, direction and partnership. It is the 6th top performing government corporation out of 144 in terms of remittances of dividends (at P5.17 billion). But more than just the dividends, BCDA’s role cannot be understated as it is really instrumental in bringing in new locators and employment through the economic zones it develops. These translate to tens of thousands of jobs, countless livelihood opportunities and ultimately, the overflowing contributions to Philippine economy.

The agency is also the top non-tax contributor to the AFP Modernization Program, a direct boost to national security that few agencies provide. BCDA’s operations have held ISO 9001 certification for more than a decade, reflecting steady systems and governance trusted across administrations. And the results are visible: SCTEX, the new Clark International Airport terminal, and New Clark City continue to move people, industries, and regional economies forward.

This alignment matters even more today, as the country navigates economic headwinds and rising public expectations. BCDA’s role in turning idle state assets into functioning economic engines, paired with Secretary Go’s push for stronger investment flows, fiscal stability, and clear economic reforms, places them among the administration’s most important drivers of growth.

As government charts these challenges, the partnership between BCDA and Secretary Go offers something essential — consistent execution, clear priorities, and outcomes that help build confidence for communities, investors, and the broader public.

For calendar year 2025 and beyond, I will not be surprised if BCDA goes from being the top 6 in remittances to notches higher. And maybe then, Pres. Jake can catch up to looking really good with Sec. Go. Joking aside, you and Chairman Atty. Larry Paredes don’t look good yourselves but you guys and Sec. Go are making the Philippines really look good.